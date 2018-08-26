Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Misses preseason game for personal matters
Gordon (personal) did not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Saints.
Gordon didn't play in order to tend to a family matter, leaving Austin Ekeler to work as the Chargers' featured running back. Gordon was the one of the field for 25 of the team's 29 first-team snaps during the first two preseason games, though -- including four-of-five snaps on third down -- so look for him to instantly reassume workhorse responsibilities when the games start to matter.
