Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Mixed takes on holdout
In his projection of the Chargers' initial 53-man roster this season, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com includes Gordon.
Though Williams doesn't go into detail about that optimistic take, and perhaps it's just a gut feeling, it's worth noting that in the running back portion of the piece he writes "expect Gordon to end his holdout in time to be on the Week 1 roster." In contrast, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggested last Wednesday that Gordon's holdout could continue into the season. Given the mixed reports and that there's been nothing concrete regarding a potential resolution regarding the running back's contract situation, Gordon still carries a "buyer beware" label into fantasy drafts and auctions. In the past, we've at times seen things heat up in situations like this leading up to Week 1, but for now questions linger with regard to the status of both Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott of the Cowboys.
