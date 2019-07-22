Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Moving closer to holdout
The Chargers aren't willing to meet Gordon's current expectations for a contract extension, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports.
Robinson suggests the team is preparing for a holdout as negotiations remain far apart on the eve of training camp. Gordon has a sliver of leverage in the form of his team's win-now mentality, perhaps hoping the Chargers will sacrifice future salary-cap flexibility to keep things harmonious in 2019. The aging curve for running backs suggests a pricey extension would lead to regret within a couple years, though Gordon at least is coming off a 2018 campaign with career-high marks for yards per carry (5.1), yards per target (7.4) and scrimmage yards per game (114.6). Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson are the top candidates to rep with the starting offense if Gordon doesn't report Thursday for the start of training camp.
