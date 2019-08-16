Chargers' Melvin Gordon: No progress on new deal

The Chargers and Gordon's representatives haven't made progress on a new contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gordon would like to be back by Week 1 but remains steadfast in his desire for an upgraded deal in the realm of the top-3 RB contracts in the NFL (Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell and David Johnson), which include salaries of $13-plus million per season and at least $20 million guaranteed. While Gordon certainly approaches that stratosphere of running back, the Chargers reportedly aren't budging from an offer of about $10 million per year. During the standoff, he requested a trade and continues to mull sitting out well into the regular season.

