Chargers' Melvin Gordon: No progress on new deal
The Chargers and Gordon's representatives haven't made progress on a new contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gordon would like to be back by Week 1 but remains steadfast in his desire for an upgraded deal in the realm of the top-3 RB contracts in the NFL (Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell and David Johnson), which include salaries of $13-plus million per season and at least $20 million guaranteed. While Gordon certainly approaches that stratosphere of running back, the Chargers reportedly aren't budging from an offer of about $10 million per year. During the standoff, he requested a trade and continues to mull sitting out well into the regular season.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Still in contact with team•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Reportedly sought trade•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: May sit until midseason•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Headed for lengthy holdout•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Absence from camp official•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Holding out from camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found a...
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...