Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Non-participant Monday

Gordon (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice report.

Monday's status stands as an estimation given that the Chargers simply went through a walk-through. Gordon has a chance to return Thursday after missing the past two contests, which would come at an opportune time considering backup Austin Ekeler remains in concussion protocol. Rookie Justin Jackson will handle first-team reps until either Gordon or Ekeler return to practice.

