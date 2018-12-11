Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Not looking good for Week 15
The Chargers aren't optimistic that Gordon (knee) will be available for Thursday's game against the Chiefs, coach Anthony Lynn told Steve Wyche of NFL Network reports.
Though reports over the weekend painted a rosier picture for Gordon's Week 15 status, the running back's inability to take part in Monday's light walk-through session seemingly puts him on track to miss a third straight contest. The Chargers are also expected to be without the services of Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion), leaving seventh-round pick Justin Jackson and undrafted rookie Detrez Newsome as the lone healthy backfield options. Considering Newsome has played just 11 offensive snaps this season, Jackson will likely be in line to dominate the backfield work Thursday, making the Northwestern product a worthy pickup in just about every format. Gordon, meanwhile, will look to improve his odds of playing this week by upping his activity Tuesday or Wednesday, though that doesn't appear likely.
