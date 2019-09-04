Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Not making progress on trade

Gordon has drawn trade interest from one team, but a deal doesn't seem likely to happen, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Josina Anderson of ESPN relayed something similar, noting that an unnamed team has engaged in preliminary talks with the Chargers. It'll be difficult to work out a trade with significant compensation, as the team that acquired Gordon would also need to give him a contract that meets his demands. The Chargers know the 26-year-old is unlikely to sit out an entire season, as doing so could push his fifth-year option to 2020 instead of 2019. Scheduled for a $5.6 million base salary, Gordon will miss out on $330,000 for each week his holdout extends into the regular season. The Chargers are preparing to use Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson in the backfield Sunday against the Colts.