Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Not planning to report
Gordon is sorting through potential trade options, with no plan to report to the Chargers for Week 1, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Gordon and his agents have permission to seek a trade, but he'll otherwise be forced to sit out the season or play under his current contract, as general manager Tom Telesco said the Chargers are shutting down extension negotiations until the end of the 2019 campaign. It won't be easy to find a suitable trade, as Gordon needs to find a team that's willing to give him his desired contract and also send something to the Chargers to facilitate a deal. Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson will man the Los Angeles backfield in Sunday's season opener against the Colts.
