Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Not practicing despite optimism

Gordon (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said he considers the running back day-to-day, which meshes with Gordon's own optimism that he'll be able to play through the injury Sunday against the Raiders. He wore a walking boot in the aftermath of Sunday's 14-7 win over the Jets, but further testing nonetheless confirmed that he's merely dealing with a sprained left ankle. With the swelling already subsiding to a significant degree as of Wednesday morning, Gordon hopes to be available for a game that the Chargers need to win to have any hope of securing a wild-card berth. Branden Oliver likely would handle a heavy workload if Gordon were to miss the contest, as Austin Ekeler (hand) figures to be limited to special teams for a second straight week. The early-week optimism likely will taper off if Gordon doesn't manage to practice in some capacity Thursday and/or Friday.