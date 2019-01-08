Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Nursing minor knee injury

Gordon is dealing with a minor left knee sprain but isn't believed to be at any risk of missing Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The injury resulted in Gordon's brief departure from the Chargers' wild-card win over the Ravens this past weekend, but the running back was cleared to return to the contest and finished the day with 43 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 18 touches (17 carries, one reception). There's a decent likelihood that Gordon could be listed as a limited or non-participant Wednesday when the Chargers release their first practice report of the week, but the early expectation is that he'll avoid a designation heading into Sunday.