Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Officially active
Gordon is officially active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
As anticipated, Gordon will dress for the first time this season after ending his 64-day holdout Thursday. However, because of his limited practice time leading up to Sunday's contest, Gordon is only expected to be used in an emergency, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Austin Ekeler thus appears in line to head the Chargers' backfield corps for another game, though Gordon may be ready to reclaim lead-back duties as soon as Week 5 against the Broncos.
