Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Officially out for Week 13

Gordon (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

It was fully expected that Gordon would be sidelined for at least one game after the Chargers labeled the running back as week-to-week Monday when an MRI confirmed he was dealing with an MCL sprain of his right knee. After Gordon failed to practice in any capacity Wednesday through Friday, coach Anthony Lynn confirmed the 25-year-old would be sidelined for the second time this season. Gordon's absence paves the way for Austin Ekeler to act as the team's clear lead back in Week 13, with reserve options Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome likely only to play limited snaps behind Ekeler.