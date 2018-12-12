Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Officially questionable for Week 15

Gordon (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Chiefs.

Gordon's official status matches the notion previously put forth via Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site that the decision on the running back's Week 15 status "will come down to the wire just before kickoff." What is known for sure already is that Gordon's top backup, Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion), has been ruled out. If Gordon is unavailable for a third straight game or or limited at all, added work would be in store for Justin Jackson, with Detrez Newsome available in a reserve capacity.

