Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Officially ruled out
Gordon (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Gordon hasn't practiced since suffering an MCL sprain Nov. 25 and likely faces an uphill battle to make it back for a Thursday game against the Chiefs in Week 15. As for the immediate future, his absence leaves Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson to split the backfield work against a Bengals defense ranked 24th in YPC (4.9) and dead last in rushing yards allowed (153.3 per game).
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Still not practicing•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Sits out another practice•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Could be ready for Week 14•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Officially out for Week 13•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Misses another practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...