Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Officially ruled out

Gordon (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Gordon hasn't practiced since suffering an MCL sprain Nov. 25 and likely faces an uphill battle to make it back for a Thursday game against the Chiefs in Week 15. As for the immediate future, his absence leaves Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson to split the backfield work against a Bengals defense ranked 24th in YPC (4.9) and dead last in rushing yards allowed (153.3 per game).