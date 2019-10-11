Chargers' Melvin Gordon: On pace for more work

Coach Anthony Lynn told Daniel Popper of The Athletic that Gordon will be utilized more Sunday night against the Steelers.

In his first game action following his holdout, Gordon ranked behind Austin Ekeler in offensive snap share last Sunday against the Broncos, getting 46 percent to the former's 66 percent. Based on past seasons, those numbers should flip in the near future, and perhaps as soon as Sunday. In Week 5, Gordon managed just 2.6 YPC on his 12 rushes while hauling in four of six passes for seven yards. The going should be easier this Sunday versus a Pittsburgh defense that has allowed 125.8 rushing yards per game this season.