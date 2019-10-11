Chargers' Melvin Gordon: On pace for more work
Coach Anthony Lynn told Daniel Popper of The Athletic that Gordon will be utilized more Sunday night against the Steelers.
In his first game action following his holdout, Gordon ranked behind Austin Ekeler in offensive snap share last Sunday against the Broncos, getting 46 percent to the former's 66 percent. Based on past seasons, those numbers should flip in the near future, and perhaps as soon as Sunday. In Week 5, Gordon managed just 2.6 YPC on his 12 rushes while hauling in four of six passes for seven yards. The going should be easier this Sunday versus a Pittsburgh defense that has allowed 125.8 rushing yards per game this season.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Quiet in season debut•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Restricted workload likely on tap•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Considered for Week 5 start•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Primed for Week 5 debut•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Does not play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Officially active•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 6 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 6 injury report: Gurley out?
Running back concerns are all over the place, and receiver depth will be tested as well. Dave...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 6 plus offers...