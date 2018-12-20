Chargers' Melvin Gordon: On track for Saturday
Gordon (knee) is expected to suit up Saturday night against Baltimore, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This report is hardly out of the box, as Gordon logged a full practice Tuesday where he was described as "full speed," effectively shedding his injury tag. Whether or not he returns to his old workload immediately is another question, though the rest of the backfield behind him isn't at 100 percent, with Austin Ekeler (neck) missing back-to-back practices this week. When Gordon does make his return for the Chargers -- who are looking to improve playoff seeding -- he'll face a stingy Baltimore run defense that has allowed the second fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs in both standard and PPR formats.
