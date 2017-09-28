Chargers' Melvin Gordon: On track to play Sunday

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday that Gordon's knee injury isn't a concern and that the running back is in line to play Sunday against the Eagles, SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The knee injury, which is believed to be a minor bone bruise, limited Gordon's participation in practice Wednesday, but Lynn insinuated that the third-year player would do more work on the field during Thursday's session. Gordon ended up being forced out briefly during the Week 3 loss to the Chiefs due to the knee issue, but still only played 49 percent of the team's snaps in the contest. Assuming Gordon checks out OK during practices Thursday and Friday, he should be in store for a heftier workload in Week 4, though it's expected that backup Branden Oliver could be rotated in somewhat liberally.