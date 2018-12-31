Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Picks up ankle injury in finale
Gordon said he "tweaked" his ankle during Sunday's 23-9 win at Denver but expects to be OK for the Chargers' wild-card contest at Baltimore next weekend, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to his departure in the fourth quarter, Gordon had 10 carries for 42 yards and three receptions (on three targets) for 24 yards to his name. According to the running back, he could have taken the field again, but the Chargers held him out as a precaution. Taking over as the lead runner, Austin Ekeler proceeded to punch it into the end zone from one yard out on the drive in which Gordon had his last rush. Any sort of limitations for Gordon in practice this week will result in Ekeler handling first-team reps.
