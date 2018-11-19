Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Piles up 156 scrimmage yards

Gordon carried 18 times for 69 yards and added six catches for an additional 87 yards during Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Broncos.

Gordon tied his second-highest number of carries in any game this season, but he managed just 3.8 yards per tote. He offset that lack of efficiency on the ground with another excellent day catching the ball out of the backfield, including a 32-yard long gain. Gordon has now topped 100 scrimmage yards in six straight games and has at least four catches in four of those. He'll look to continue his outstanding run of form next Sunday against the Cardinals.