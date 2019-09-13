Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Planning to play in 2019
Gordon (contract holdout) is expected to report to the Chargers in 2019, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Fowler's source drew a distinction between Gordon's holdout and Le'Veon Bell's last season. "Not a Le'Veon Bell situation," source said. "He still wants to be a Charger." Fowler intimated that a return midseason or by early November, at the latest, is the most likely scenario. In order for his contract not to toll for this year, allowing him to be an unrestricted free agent in March, Gordon must report 30 days before the end of the regular season, which translates to Week 13 as the Chargers prepare for a Dec. 1 game at Denver. In the meantime, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson will continue to man the backfield.
