Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Plans to play Sunday

Gordon (knee/hamstring) plans to play Sunday, despite some organizational interest in resting him for maintenance, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It sounds like Gordon, who was was a limited practice participant both Thursday and Friday, will play. However, check his status before Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff. If the Chargers elect to play it safe with Gordon this weekend, Austin Ekeler would be next in line for the team's carries, with Justin Jackson available to handle complementary duties.

