Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Plans to report to team Thursday

Gordon, who has been away from the Chargers due to a contract dispute, plans to report to the team Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, Gordon won't play Sunday against the Dolphins, but the stage is set for him to return to action in Week 5 against the Broncos. With that, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson are slated to hold down the team's backfield for one more game, before presumably reverting to complementary roles behind Gordon next week.