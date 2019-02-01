Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Plans to stay with Chargers
Gordon is confident he will reach a long-term agreement with the Chargers, but first he wants to see the contract Le'Veon Bell ends up signing, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
Scheduled to make $5.6 million in 2019 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, Gordon helped his own cause this past season despite missing four games, producing career-high marks for yards per carry (5.1), yards per target (7.4) and touchdowns (14). His struggles in terms of YPC had been a major point of contention, with the 2015 first-round pick finishing below 4.0 in each of his previous three NFL seasons. In addition to the newfound efficiency, Gordon saw his value rise when backup Austin Ekeler managed just 3.2 YPC and 3.8 YPT in three starts. Gordon now has a much stronger argument to be paid as an elite running back, and he may even get his desired contract before he celebrates his 26th birthday in mid-April.
