Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Posts 29 total yards in loss

Gordon carried the ball 10 times for 22 yards and caught another pass for seven yards in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Eagles.

As has been the case for the majority of the season, the Chargers fell behind early, forcing the team to abandon the run attempting just 13 rushes compared to 38 passes. That's no solace for fantasy owners, however, as Gordon has failed to live up to the high expectations thus far. Following Sunday's performance, Gordon is now averaging 3.3 yards-per-carry, the sixth-worst mark among running backs with 40-plus carries. However things should get a little bit easier next week against the Giants, as they've allowed a league-leading 460 rushing yards through the first four weeks of the season.