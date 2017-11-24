Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Posts 88 total yards in win
Gordon carried the ball 21 times for 65 yards and caught three passes for 23 yards in the 28-6 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.
Gordon was rarely needed Thursday, as the Chargers absolutely decimated their opposition through the air. The third-year running back has now posted a yards-per-carry average under 3.5 for the seventh time in 11 games this season, but his modest receiving numbers and nine total touchdowns likely have been a saving grace for fantasy owners who invested a high pick in the Wisconsin alum. The 24-year-old does appear to have a firm grasp on the majority of the carries out of the backfield, touting the ball 21 times compared to explosive backup Austin Ekeler's six carries. Given the Chargers dangerous offense, that alone should make Gordon an intriguing fantasy running back the rest of the season.
