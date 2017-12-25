Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Potential game-time call Week 17
Head coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that Gordon (ankle) could be a game-time decision for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Raiders, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com. "He's seeing the doctors tomorrow [Tuesday], and we'll know more about Melvin as we get going here," Lynn relayed. "But he's another guy that's probably going to come down to the end of the week."
In the aftermath of the Chargers' ugly 14-7 win against the Jets on Sunday, it was revealed Gordon hurt his ankle during the game. As of Monday, Gordon's left foot is encased in a walking boot, likely as a precautionary measure than anything nefarious. In any case, his status is worth monitoring as the week goes on, as his services will be needed to put the Chargers in their best position to earn a playoff berth.
