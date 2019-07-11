Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Preparing for holdout or trade
Gordon doesn't plan to report to training camp unless he signs a contract extension first, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 26-year-old is scheduled for a $5.6 million salary in 2019 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. It's a nice bargain for the Chargers after Gordon answered long-standing concerns about his efficiency with impressive marks of 5.1 yards per carry and 7.4 yards per target last season, though he missed four games along the way. His agent, Fletcher Smith, told ESPN he'll demand a trade if Gordon doesn't receive his desired contract before the start of training camp in late July.
