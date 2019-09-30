Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Primed for Week 5 debut
Gordon is expected to make his season debut Week 5 against the Broncos, but his role may be limited, Jeff Miller of The Los Angeles Times reports. "[Gordon's] reps are going to be limited," coach Anthony Lynn said Sunday. "I can't put him in there and run him 30 times next week."
Gordon was active for Sunday's 30-10 win over Miami, but he didn't actually play any snaps. It isn't clear how large of a role he'll handle Week 5 and beyond, considering Austin Ekeler has averaged 122.5 scrimmage yards and 1.5 touchdowns per game. To be fair, Ekeler has done most of his damage through the air, including 55 percent of his scrimmage yards and half his touchdowns, while his mark of 3.9 YPC is far less impressive. Gordon should be able to help the running game, but that doesn't mean he'll jump right back to his role from years past.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Does not play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Officially active•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: May only be used in emergency Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Eligible to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: To see limited action•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Might see action in Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...