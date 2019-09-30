Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Primed for Week 5 debut

Gordon is expected to make his season debut Week 5 against the Broncos, but his role may be limited, Jeff Miller of The Los Angeles Times reports. "[Gordon's] reps are going to be limited," coach Anthony Lynn said Sunday. "I can't put him in there and run him 30 times next week."

Gordon was active for Sunday's 30-10 win over Miami, but he didn't actually play any snaps. It isn't clear how large of a role he'll handle Week 5 and beyond, considering Austin Ekeler has averaged 122.5 scrimmage yards and 1.5 touchdowns per game. To be fair, Ekeler has done most of his damage through the air, including 55 percent of his scrimmage yards and half his touchdowns, while his mark of 3.9 YPC is far less impressive. Gordon should be able to help the running game, but that doesn't mean he'll jump right back to his role from years past.