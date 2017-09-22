Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Questionable for Week 3
Gordon (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
A late-week addition to the injury report, Gordon managed limited practices Thursday and Friday due to an undisclosed knee injury. Neither Gordon nor head coach Anthony Lynn have touched on the running back's health, so it's unclear if his status is truly in peril this weekend. With the Chargers slated for a 4:25 PM ET kickoff, Gordon could be a precarious play Sunday. An absence would place Branden Oliver and Aaron Ekeler into prominent roles out of the backfield.
