Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Questionable for Week 4
Gordon (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Gordon's designation belies his availability, as he was able to practice fully Friday, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. Furthermore, head coach Anthony Lynn expects Gordon to be available in Week 4. Gordon will thus be looking to produce against an Eagles defense that has allowed 93.7 yards per game from scrimmage and three touchdowns to running backs this season.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Returns to limited practice•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: On track to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Expected to practice Thursday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Downplays knee injury•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Diagnosed with minor bone bruise•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Scores touchdown in loss•
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Rankings: Brady No. 1 again
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
TNF breakdown: Jones the one to own
The Packers unsurprisingly dominated the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but they paid the...
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...