Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Questionable for Week 4

Gordon (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Gordon's designation belies his availability, as he was able to practice fully Friday, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. Furthermore, head coach Anthony Lynn expects Gordon to be available in Week 4. Gordon will thus be looking to produce against an Eagles defense that has allowed 93.7 yards per game from scrimmage and three touchdowns to running backs this season.

