Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Quiet in playoff exit

Gordon rushed nine times for 15 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 41-28 Divisional Round loss to New England.

While Gordon didn't have an injury designation heading into this contest, it's fair to wonder whether the perpetually banged-up running back was truly healthy considering he's battled recent injuries in both knees. The Chargers were forced to largely abandon the run after facing a 35-7 halftime deficit, but Gordon managed to find the end zone from one yard out late in the third quarter. Los Angeles picked up the fifth-year option on Gordon's rookie contract prior to this season, so he'll be back with the team for the 2019 campaign before potentially hitting free agency.

