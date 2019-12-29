Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Racks up 122 yards, touchdown

Gordon ran for 46 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and caught six of seven targets for 76 yards during Sunday's 31-21 loss to Kansas City.

Gordon briefly put the Chargers back on top early in the second half, dashing through the Chiefs' defense for a five-yard touchdown, his third in his last two games. The Wisconsin product finished 2019 on a high note as his 122 total yards were his second most on the year. Gordon's season started with a hold out and he was never really able to regain his form. His 75.7 total yards per game and 3.8 yards per carry were both his lowest totals since his rookie season while his three fumbles were his most since his rookie year.