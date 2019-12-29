Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Racks up 122 yards, touchdown
Gordon ran for 46 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and caught six of seven targets for 76 yards during Sunday's 31-21 loss to Kansas City.
Gordon briefly put the Chargers back on top early in the second half, dashing through the Chiefs' defense for a five-yard touchdown, his third in his last two games. The Wisconsin product finished 2019 on a high note as his 122 total yards were his second most on the year. Gordon's season started with a hold out and he was never really able to regain his form. His 75.7 total yards per game and 3.8 yards per carry were both his lowest totals since his rookie season while his three fumbles were his most since his rookie year.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Two touchdowns salvage day•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Fumbles twice in blowout loss•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Finds end zone against Jags•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Accumulates over 100 total yards•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Totals 90 yards in defeat•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Keeps building momentum in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...