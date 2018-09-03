Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Ready for 2018
Gordon (personal) is good to go for the regular season, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.
Gordon was away from the team during preseason Week 3 to deal with a family matter and, as is customary for elite running backs, didn't take the field in the Chargers' exhibition finale. No matter, he'll be good for his typical workhorse role in 2018 after accounting for 21.4 touches per game a season ago.
