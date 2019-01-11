Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Ready to go Sunday
Gordon (knee) practiced in full Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's divisional-round game at New England, Sam Fortier of The Athletic reports.
Gordon picked up a minor injury to his left knee during the Chargers' wild-card win in Baltimore but built up his practice reps from none Wednesday to all of them Friday, clearing him to suit up for this weekend's showdown. Considering he's been banged-up for a good portion of the season, he likely is in line for a similar workload from the past three games -- 15.3 touches per game -- while working in a timeshare with Austin Ekeler.
