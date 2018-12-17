Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Ready to practice Monday
Coach Anthony Lynn said Gordon (knee) will practice in limited fashion Monday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
While they won't release an injury report until Tuesday, the Chargers are starting practice a day early in the aftermath of Thursday's 29-28 win at Kansas City. Lynn said Gordon came close to playing in that contest and likely would've been able to go if the game had been played on Sunday instead of Thursday. All the early signs point to a return for Saturday's game against Baltimore, but there's always some chance things take a turn for the worse during practice. Meanwhile, fellow running back Austin Ekeler is still in the concussion protocol, per Williams.
