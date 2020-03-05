Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Ready to test open market
Gordon plans to test the market as a free agent, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
This doesn't necessarily mean he'll leave Los Angeles, but it does suggest Gordon won't re-sign with the Chargers before free agency opens. He struggled when he first returned from his contract holdout in October, eventually picking up some momentum down the stretch with 411 rushing yards and four TDs in a five-week stretch from early November to early December. Gordon will turn 27 in April and should attract interest from multiple teams, though he's unlikely to be paid as one of the top players at his position.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Racks up 122 yards, touchdown•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Two touchdowns salvage day•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Fumbles twice in blowout loss•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Finds end zone against Jags•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Accumulates over 100 total yards•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Totals 90 yards in defeat•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL Week 5 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through four weeks of XFL play, ranking each position into...
-
Jordan Love Prospect Profile
Two years of very different quarterback play at Utah State is leading to mixed takes on Jordan...
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Laviska Shenault prospect profile
At 6-1, 227 pounds, Laviska Shenault is a physical receiver with an impressive production record.
-
3/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew goes to the wishing well, choosing the ideal landing spots for the top available...
-
3/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy impact of Philip Rivers going to IND, our thoughts on A.J. Green with a rookie...