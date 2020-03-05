Play

Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Ready to test open market

Gordon plans to test the market as a free agent, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

This doesn't necessarily mean he'll leave Los Angeles, but it does suggest Gordon won't re-sign with the Chargers before free agency opens. He struggled when he first returned from his contract holdout in October, eventually picking up some momentum down the stretch with 411 rushing yards and four TDs in a five-week stretch from early November to early December. Gordon will turn 27 in April and should attract interest from multiple teams, though he's unlikely to be paid as one of the top players at his position.

More News
Our Latest Stories