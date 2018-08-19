Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Registers first touchdown in preseason

Gordon carried the ball 10 times for 35 yards, caught both of his targets for 18 yards and also scored a touchdown in the Chargers' 24-14 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday.

Gordon played just three series, but he looked explosive in his limited touches bursting for a 14-yard carry that led to a two-yard touchdown three plays later. The 25-year-old remains an integral part of what figures to be a dynamic Chargers offense and has drawn rave reviews throughout training camp for his improved route running. As a result, Gordon should be one of the cornerstones of your fantasy team and is projected to be a late first-round, early second-round pick in almost any format.