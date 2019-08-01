Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Reportedly sought trade

Gordon's agent relayed to ESPN's Josina Anderson that his client requested a trade last week, ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, the request came after the Chargers stuck to their initial offer of approximately $10 million per season in contract talks with their top running back. At this point, the Chargers don't seem inclined to consider dealing Gordon and his agent was not granted permission to contact potential trade partners. In any case, Gordon's training camp holdout is ongoing and has the makings of a prolonged situation that could affect his regular-season status.

More News
Our Latest Stories