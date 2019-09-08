Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Reportedly targeting Week 6-8 return
At this stage, Gordon -- who is looking for a new contract -- plans to report back to the Chargers "in the window that spans from Week 6 through Week 8," Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.
The report notes that Gordon must return to the team by Week 10 in order to have this season count toward his free agency next year and he plans to do so. Heading into Week 1, however, there's been no reported progress toward the running back inking a new deal, so the Chargers will move forward for the time being with a backfield led by Austin Ekeler, with Justin Jackson also in the mix for touches.
