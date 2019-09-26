Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Reports to team facility
Gordon -- who reported to the Chargers' facility Thursday -- is slated to go through a physical conducted by the team's staff, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports.
Per the report, Gordon is not expected to play Sunday against the Dolphins, while the Chargers are likely to request a two-game roster exemption from the NFL, which would allow the running back to get back into playing shape following his 64-day holdout. With that in mind, Austin Ekeler is in line for at least one more start this weekend, with Justin Jackson on hand to work in a complementary role.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Plans to report to team Thursday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Won't be available Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Could rejoin team soon•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Planning to play in 2019•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Holdout may last thru late November•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: May eye debut between Weeks 6 and 8•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Sit Wentz?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Gordon ends holdout, returns
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...