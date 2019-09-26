Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Reports to team facility

Gordon -- who reported to the Chargers' facility Thursday -- is slated to go through a physical conducted by the team's staff, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports.

Per the report, Gordon is not expected to play Sunday against the Dolphins, while the Chargers are likely to request a two-game roster exemption from the NFL, which would allow the running back to get back into playing shape following his 64-day holdout. With that in mind, Austin Ekeler is in line for at least one more start this weekend, with Justin Jackson on hand to work in a complementary role.