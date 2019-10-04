Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Restricted workload likely on tap
Coach Anthony Lynn suggested Friday that Gordon's workload may be limited in the running back's season debut this weekend against the Broncos, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. "I don't want to put him in there and play him too much, and I really don't have to," Lynn said of Gordon. "I like what Austin Ekeler has been doing."
The Chargers' official site now lists Gordon atop the depth chart at running back, but that doesn't mean he'll immediately take back the nearly 20 touches per game he averaged in 12 regular-season starts in 2018. Since Gordon has only had two weeks of practice time following his 64-day holdout, the Chargers are cognizant of easing him into the mix, with Ekeler's solid performance over the first four games affording the team that luxury. The prospect of a restricted snap/touch count makes Gordon a risky selection in DFS contests, though he might still have a path to enough touches this week to bring value in season-long leagues.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Considered for Week 5 start•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Primed for Week 5 debut•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Does not play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Officially active•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: May only be used in emergency Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Eligible to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Dave Richard has the low-down on the impactful injuries that will affect your Fantasy matchups...
-
Week 5 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 5 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Updated Streamers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end, including an...