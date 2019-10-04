Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Restricted workload likely on tap

Coach Anthony Lynn suggested Friday that Gordon's workload may be limited in the running back's season debut this weekend against the Broncos, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. "I don't want to put him in there and play him too much, and I really don't have to," Lynn said of Gordon. "I like what Austin Ekeler has been doing."

The Chargers' official site now lists Gordon atop the depth chart at running back, but that doesn't mean he'll immediately take back the nearly 20 touches per game he averaged in 12 regular-season starts in 2018. Since Gordon has only had two weeks of practice time following his 64-day holdout, the Chargers are cognizant of easing him into the mix, with Ekeler's solid performance over the first four games affording the team that luxury. The prospect of a restricted snap/touch count makes Gordon a risky selection in DFS contests, though he might still have a path to enough touches this week to bring value in season-long leagues.