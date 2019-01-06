Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Returns to game

Gordon, who was forced out of Sunday's wild-card game against the Ravens with a left knee injury, was able to return to the contest.

Great news for the Chargers, who held a 6-0 lead in the contest upon Gordon's return to action in the second quarter. Austin Ekeler remains on hand to spell Gordon and work in a complementary role out of the Chargers' backfield Sunday.

