Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Returns to game
Gordon, who was forced out of Sunday's wild-card game against the Ravens with a left knee injury, was able to return to the contest.
Great news for the Chargers, who held a 6-0 lead in the contest upon Gordon's return to action in the second quarter. Austin Ekeler remains on hand to spell Gordon and work in a complementary role out of the Chargers' backfield Sunday.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Full practice participant Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Should be fine for playoffs•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Picks up ankle injury in finale•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Touchdown salvages uneven outing•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Slated to play Saturday night•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...