Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Returns to limited practice

Gordon (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.

While it remains to be seen if Gordon, who was held out of practice Wednesday, draws an official questionable designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles or is removed from the Chargers' injury report Friday, the running back is expected to be available for Week 4 action.

