Play

Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Returns to practice

Gordon participated in Thursday's practice, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

That said, Williams previously reported that the Chargers will likely request a two-week roster exemption from the league, while Gordon works his way back into playing shape. Additionally, while the running back may travel with the team for Sunday's road game in Miami, Gordon -- who is just back from a lengthy holdout -- is not expected to be activated for that contest.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories