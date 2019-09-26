Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Returns to practice
Gordon participated in Thursday's practice, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
That said, Williams previously reported that the Chargers will likely request a two-week roster exemption from the league, while Gordon works his way back into playing shape. Additionally, while the running back may travel with the team for Sunday's road game in Miami, Gordon -- who is just back from a lengthy holdout -- is not expected to be activated for that contest.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Reports to team facility•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Plans to report to team Thursday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Won't be available Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Could rejoin team soon•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Planning to play in 2019•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Holdout may last thru late November•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Sit Wentz?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Gordon ends holdout, returns
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...