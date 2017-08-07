Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Running decisive in joint practice with Rams

Gordon (knee) carried the ball "decisively" in the Chargers' joint practice with the Rams on Saturday, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

Gordon has reportedly looked sharp through the beginning stages of training camp, making all the necessary cuts as he continues to work his way back from season-ending knee and hip injuries. Gordon is expected to build upon his breakout 2016 season and likely will be one of the first handful of running backs taken in redraft formats.