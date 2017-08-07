Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Runs 'decisively' in practice
Gordon (knee) carried the ball "decisively" in the Chargers' joint practice with the Rams on Saturday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Gordon has reportedly looked sharp during the beginning stages of training camp, making all the necessary cuts as he continues to work his way back from season-ending knee and hip injuries. The 24-year-old is expected to build on his breakout 2016 season and will likely be one of the first handful of running backs taken in re-draft formats.
