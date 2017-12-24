Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Runs for 81 yards Sunday, but tweaks ankle
Gordon, who recorded 19 carries for 81 yards and a TD in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Jets, sustained an ankle injury in the contest.
Gordon also caught three passes for 47 yards Sunday, to complete a solid Week 16 fantasy stat line, but his status will need to be monitored as the Chargers' regular season finale approaches. With Austin Ekeler dealing with a hand injury, Branden Oliver served as Gordon's top backup this week, logging eight carries for nine yards.
