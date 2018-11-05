Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Rushes for 100 yards, touchdown in win
Gordon carried the ball 16 times for 113 yards and a touchdown, and also caught one of his four targets for 10 yards in the 25-17 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
Gordon didn't appear to be fazed by a hamstring injury that caused him to miss a Week 7 contest in London against the Titans, bursting for three carries of 20 yards or more throughout Sunday's game. It's a bit surprising to see Gordon only record one reception given he had caught at least two passes in every other game this season, but that could be attributed to the team's reliance on intermediate crossing routes which seemed to be open all afternoon. Easily one of the top fantasy options on a weekly basis, Gordon should have another strong outing against the Raiders next week.
