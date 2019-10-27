Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Scores another touchdown
Gordon carried the ball eight times for 31 yards and a touchdown, also catching two of his three targets for three yards in the 17-16 win Sunday over the Bears.
For a second consecutive week Gordon hit paydirt, but he's registered a paltry 112 rushing yards on 44 carries since returning from his holdout in Week 4. Still, this was arguably the 26-year-old's best game since the aforementioned return, showing off his trademark elusiveness on a 19-yard touchdown scamper in which he changed direction on a nifty backdoor cut to find space. With the Chargers' offensive line in shambles, it's hard to have any sort of confidence in Gordon returning to last year's form, in which he averaged 5.1 yards per carry, but he's a capable red zone threat in an offense that has been able to move the ball despite difficult matchups such as Sunday's.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Finds end zone but performs poorly•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Early deficit curtails production•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: On pace for more work•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Quiet in season debut•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Restricted workload likely on tap•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Considered for Week 5 start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...