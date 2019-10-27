Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Scores another touchdown

Gordon carried the ball eight times for 31 yards and a touchdown, also catching two of his three targets for three yards in the 17-16 win Sunday over the Bears.

For a second consecutive week Gordon hit paydirt, but he's registered a paltry 112 rushing yards on 44 carries since returning from his holdout in Week 4. Still, this was arguably the 26-year-old's best game since the aforementioned return, showing off his trademark elusiveness on a 19-yard touchdown scamper in which he changed direction on a nifty backdoor cut to find space. With the Chargers' offensive line in shambles, it's hard to have any sort of confidence in Gordon returning to last year's form, in which he averaged 5.1 yards per carry, but he's a capable red zone threat in an offense that has been able to move the ball despite difficult matchups such as Sunday's.