Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Scores in Week 1 loss

Gordon rushed 18 times for 54 yards and caught five of his six targets for 25 yards and a touchdown during Monday's loss to Denver.

It's difficult to critically judge Gordon's performance because of how strong the Denver defense looked for the majority of Monday's game. He showed tackle-breaking ability on a number of carries but also got wrapped up at and behind the line a handful of times. It's definitely important to note that Gordon fared well in the passing attack, which is an encouraging sign for PPR owners. Overall, considering this was a daunting on-paper matchup, Gordon's status as a go-to running back remains in tact following a solid Week 1 showing.